Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha set major style goals for Diwali

  by Web Desk
  November 02, 2024
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha were spotted together in golden hues at their new home
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha were spotted together in golden hues at their new home 

Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were caught on camera while celebrating Diwali together. 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet dropped a series of pictures from the festivals of lights.

For the Diwali celebrations at their new home, all three were dressed in golden hues setting major style goals.

The Heart of Stone actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a golden sari while the Wake Up Sid actor wore a gold kurta.

To top off her entire look for the day, Bhatt sported dangling earrings and tied her hair back in a sleek bun. 

Raha Kapoor, their adorable daughter, proves she is a fashion icon as she also rang in Diwali sporting a gold outfit of her own.

“Lights, love and precious moments, Happy Diwali,” the superstar captioned her carousel. 


Die-hard fans could not stop simping over the Kapoor family's Diwali photoshoot in the comments section of her post.

One user wrote, “OMG how beautiful.”

Another effused, “Raha’s grey eyes.”

The third noted, “Love and light.”

“This has my whole heart," another expressed.

To note, Ranbir was in Bikaner recently with Vicky Kaushal, likely prepping for their movie Love and War.

He returned to Mumbai just in time before Diwali so as to spend the precious moments with his family. 

It is pertinent to mention that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022. 

