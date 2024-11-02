Sidharth Malhotra 'looking forward' to working with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari' 

Sidharth Malhotra is stepping back to the romantic genre but this time with Sidharth Malhotra!
In an interview with The Times of India, the Thank God actor discussed he has a new project Param Sundari in the works with Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi.
Sharing his sentiments about their first collaboration, the actor revealed, "This Diwali felt like a fresh start as I begin my new project."
He added, "It’s exciting to step back into the romantic genre after a few years, and I’m looking forward to creating something fun and memorable with Janhvi. It’s a new chapter that feels just right for the season of new beginnings."
A report published by Midday noted that the duo was supposed to initially join forces on a thriller but ultimately decided to pivot and work on a rom-com instead.
It is pertinent to mention that Jalota’s directorial revolves around the concept of how opposites attract.
While the Shershaah star essayed the role of a North Indian business tycoon, the Uljah star’s character originates from Kerala where she plays the role of a modern artist.
The pre-production of the film Param Sundari has already begun and is expected to hit floors this December with its first schedule shoot in Delhi.