Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris

Jennifer Lopez is stepping out after showing support for Kamala Harris!
During the Thursday, October 31, rally of the Democratic presidential nominee Harris, JLo made an appearance where she publicly extended her support for the Vice President in an emotional speech.
Just two days after the rally, the Unstoppable actress, 55, was seen stepping out with her son Max, 16, to grab meal at a Los Angeles eatery, Nobu, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, reported Daily Mail.
The beautiful actress exuded elegance in her casual outfit. She opted to wear a high-neck white shirt that she coordinated with a pair of low-waisted pants with thin white and black pinstripes.
Sporting a pair of black sunglasses, Jennifer Lopez looked chic in a messy updo with her face-framing bangs beautifully shaping her face.
Max also stepped out in a casual ‘fit that included a loose T-shirt paired with checked trousers.
During the rally, Lopez addressed the voters and stated, “This is the most important stage I've ever been on. we are on the brink of an election that demands a choice; a choice between backwards and forwards, a choice between past and future, a choice between divided and united.”
She added, “I promised myself I wouldn't get emotional, but you know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset; we should be scared and outraged. Our pain matters. We matter, you matter; your voice and your vote matter.”
On the personal front, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck this year.