Hugh Jackman sides with Martha Stewart in Ryan Reynolds feud

Ryan Reynolds roasted by Hugh Jackman as he weighed in on Martha Stewart comments

  by Web Desk
  November 03, 2024
Hugh Jackman sides with Martha Stewart in Ryan Reynolds feud
Hugh Jackman sides with Martha Stewart in Ryan Reynolds feud

Hugh Jackman can never leave a chance to roast Ryan Reynolds!

The Wolverine actor has playfully weighed in on the feud between his close pal, Reynolds and Martha Stewart.

The controversy sparked during Stewart’s appearance as a special guest on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show, where she claimed that Reynolds is "not so funny in real life."

To which, the Deadpool and Wolverine actor reponded on X (formerly Twitter).

"I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so,” Reynolds wrote.

However, Later Jackman, who recently shared screen with Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, chimed in, responding to Reynolds' comment and siding with Stewart.

"Finally, someone says it," he playfully wrote.

Reynolds and Jackman have engaged in a lighthearted feud for years.

In 2020’s The Daily Beast interview, Jackman attributed the banter's origins to Reynold’s ex-wife Scarlett Johansson.

"I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,' and we started ribbing each other that way," he revealed at the time.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine released on July 25, 2024.

