Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’

The 'Vampire' singer went public about her romantic relationship with Louis Partridge in December 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’
Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a quick hack to spot “red flags” on first-date.

The drivers licence crooner, 21, shared some unique questions to ask on first-date during a conversation with Netflix, posted on Instagram on November 1, 2024.

She said, “The biggest red flag, okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they would want to go to space.”

Olivia then shared the purpose behind that odd question, “And if they say yes, I don’t date them. I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself."

Later on, during her interview with Netflix, the good 4 u hitmaker also revealed that Sex and the City is one of her favourite series, adding she’s on team Aidan.

Olivia gave a nod to Chris Noth's character with “Mr. Big sucks,” continuing, “But we’ve all dated guys like that. You can’t let them go. But yeah, Aidan for the win.”

She also got candid about the interesting message behind her signature tees that she wore on stage during her Guts World Tour. One of the iconic tees includes “Dump Him,” which Olivia claims is a “classic homage to Miss Britney Spears.”

When it comes to relationships, she’s dating Louis Partridge since last year.

Hailey Bieber pens sweet wish for Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday

Hailey Bieber pens sweet wish for Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday
Peanut the squirrel's euthanization becomes Trump's campaign issue

Peanut the squirrel's euthanization becomes Trump's campaign issue
Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’

Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years

Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years

Entertainment News

Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Hailey Bieber pens sweet wish for Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Hugh Jackman sides with Martha Stewart in Ryan Reynolds feud
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Taylor Swift fulfills years-long promise to young fan Eloise
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo enchant Sydney at ‘Wicked’ Australia premiere
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
'Squid Game 2' sparks outrage over casting convicted sex offender
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals shocking baby plan at 50: 'Sure it will be’
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after endorsing Kamala Harris
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce with changed 'Karma' lyrics at Indianapolis show
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Hailey Bieber teams up with THIS F1 driver's girlfriend for Rhode campaign
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Adele makes BIG revelations about Las Vegas residency tour