Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a quick hack to spot “red flags” on first-date.
The drivers licence crooner, 21, shared some unique questions to ask on first-date during a conversation with Netflix, posted on Instagram on November 1, 2024.
She said, “The biggest red flag, okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they would want to go to space.”
Olivia then shared the purpose behind that odd question, “And if they say yes, I don’t date them. I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself."
Later on, during her interview with Netflix, the good 4 u hitmaker also revealed that Sex and the City is one of her favourite series, adding she’s on team Aidan.
Olivia gave a nod to Chris Noth's character with “Mr. Big sucks,” continuing, “But we’ve all dated guys like that. You can’t let them go. But yeah, Aidan for the win.”
She also got candid about the interesting message behind her signature tees that she wore on stage during her Guts World Tour. One of the iconic tees includes “Dump Him,” which Olivia claims is a “classic homage to Miss Britney Spears.”
When it comes to relationships, she’s dating Louis Partridge since last year.