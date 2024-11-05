Trending

‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh heaps praises on Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer ‘Dangal’ was released on December 23, 2016

  by Web Desk
  November 05, 2024
Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh has some good memories to share about costar Aamir Khan during their time on the set!

The Indian biographical sports drama film, which was released in 2016, garnered immense praises for its portrayal of the subject matter, showcasing strong feminist statement about girls being no less than boys.

Shaikh, who gave an outstanding performance in the film and shares an amazingly close bond with Khan, recently heaped praise on the Laal Singh Chaddha actor during her interview with Filmfare.

She spoke highly of the actor and described him as “very easy to work with” and a “very giving actor,” with a special highlight on his punctuality, commitment, and dedication, which is enough to set a strong example.

“Aamir is very easy to work with. He is a very giving actor. Also, a lot of my wrestling scenes were with Nitesh sir. I did a lot of scenes without him. But when he is on set, he is very professional and comes on time. He is a producer’s actor. That is what I have learnt from him,” said Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The actress also opened up about how she learned to treat costumes with respect from Aamir Khan, as he always emphasized that the outfits are paid for by the production so every person should be careful about not causing any damage.

Dangal features an ensemble cast that includes Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Faisal, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's' Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note
Hania Amir bids farewell to ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ with heartfelt message
Mahira Khan shares admiration for 'Raees' co-star Shah Rukh Khan
Anushka Sharma rings in husband Virat Kohli's birthday with charming post
Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on marriage plans after Honey Singh collaboration
Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed advocates against concept of dowries
Nora Fatehi reveals her take on Bollywood aesthetics
Kartik Aaryan makes SHOCKING confession about his dating life
Mehwish Hayat stuns in Honey Singh's ‘Jatt Mehkma’ music video teaser
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react