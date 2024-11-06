Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan’s wedding plans are seemingly in the cards!
In a video shared by the paparazzi, Kartik was spotted in Varanasi attending the Ganga Aarti where fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Amidst the crowd, one fan asked, “Shaadi kab kar rahe ho?” (When are you getting married?).
The Luka Chuppi actor, who did not hear the question initially asked fans to repeat themselves.
Once he understood, the actor could not stop but uncontrollably blush, which made his fans’ day.
As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comments section with hilarious takes.
One fan wrote, “I watched your movie its superb.”
“BB3,” another penned.
During Kapil Sharma’s show Kartik without any hesitation revealed he is not single, introducing his girlfriend’s name is Meetu.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where he shared the screen with Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit.
Directed by Aneez Bazmee, the film is currently thriving at the box office with a successful run in the theatres.
After five days in the cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned ₹165 crore gross in the domestic market and ₹43 crore (just over $5 million) overseas.