Shah Rukh Khan recieves death threats following Salman Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan’s life is seemingly in danger!

The Bandra Police in Mumbai has received a death threating call on a police landline number with the unknown caller, who warned of plans to kill Khan and demanded ₹50 lakh

The case has been registered by the Mumbai police under Sections 308 (4) and 351 (3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, who have initiated an investigation in collaboration with the Cyber Police Station.

“Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for ₹50 lakh. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.

As per reports, the Mumbai Police team has traced the call to Raipur, Chhattisgarh and teams have been sent to investigate.

The shocking news comes after Salman Khan faced similar threats in recent months.

On November 5, the Mumbai Police had received threatening messages against Dabangg actor allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat message said that if Salman Khan wants to stay alive, "He should go to our temple and apologize or give ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active.”

