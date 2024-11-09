Royal

Prince Harry makes first appearance at Gala after his bombshell statement

The Duke of Sussex was honoured with Pat Tillman Award at the 2024 ESPY Awards in July 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Prince Harry has made first public appearance after releasing bombshell statement with wife Meghan Markle on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was spotted at the Pat Tillman Foundation’s 20th annual Tillman Honors gala in Chicago on November 6, 2024.

During the gala, 2020 Tillman Scholar Bradley Snyder gave a speech. He’s also a five-time gold medalist at the Paralympic Games.

The Prince sat next to Pat Tillman’s widow, Marie Tillman Shenton, during the event.

Harry commanded attention during a leadership development session with Pat Tillman Foundation CEO Dr. Katherine Steele, retired NFL quarterback Jake Plummer and motivational speaker Israel Del Toro.

The Spare author’s public appearance pictures comes after he released a joint video message with Meghan, 43, to virtually attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia.

They got candid about creating a safe online space for children in the shared clip. The lovebirds recently launched The Parent's Network under the label of their charitable foundation Archewell

Notably, the former working royal received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11, 2024, for his impact on the veteran community as the Founding Patron of the Invictus Games.

Royal News

Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone
Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post
Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise
Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'
Princess Anne replaces Queen Camilla on key event with King Charles
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Prince Harry pens emotional letter on isolation amid rumors of return to UK
Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla