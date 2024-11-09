Prince Harry makes first appearance at Gala after his bombshell statement

Prince Harry has made first public appearance after releasing bombshell statement with wife Meghan Markle on Friday.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, was spotted at the Pat Tillman Foundation’s 20th annual Tillman Honors gala in Chicago on November 6, 2024.
During the gala, 2020 Tillman Scholar Bradley Snyder gave a speech. He’s also a five-time gold medalist at the Paralympic Games.
The Prince sat next to Pat Tillman’s widow, Marie Tillman Shenton, during the event.
Harry commanded attention during a leadership development session with Pat Tillman Foundation CEO Dr. Katherine Steele, retired NFL quarterback Jake Plummer and motivational speaker Israel Del Toro.
The Spare author’s public appearance pictures comes after he released a joint video message with Meghan, 43, to virtually attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia.
They got candid about creating a safe online space for children in the shared clip. The lovebirds recently launched The Parent's Network under the label of their charitable foundation Archewell
Notably, the former working royal received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11, 2024, for his impact on the veteran community as the Founding Patron of the Invictus Games.