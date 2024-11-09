Entertainment

Dua Lipa takes drastic step after ‘safety issues' in Radical Optimism show

The 'New Rules' singer shared a heartbreaking news about her upcoming concert in Jakarta, Indonesia

  November 09, 2024
Dua Lipa has decided to take a major step regarding her upcoming concert in Jakarta, Indonesia after “unforeseen safety issues.”

The New Rules singer was forced to cancel an upcoming show at the Indonesia Arena on Saturday evening as part of her ongoing Radical Optimism tour

On Friday night, Dua, 29, announced on Instagram Stories, “I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to issues with the staging.”

The Radical Optimism tour started on November 5, 2024 and it will continue run for 68 shows until late next year.

Dua added, “I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta.”

“I love you all and truly can’t wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible,” she finished the sad announcement.

The Dance the Night songstress will perform her last concert in Seattle on October 16, 2025.

