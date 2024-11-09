How Prince Andrew's inheritance plan could benefit Prince William?

Prince Andrew has reportedly secured funding to remain at Royal Lodge after King Charles insisted that he downsize to Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.
A source close to the Duke of York has now revealed that his plans for the inheritance of his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, could ultimately benefit Prince William and the Royal Family.
A friend of the Duke described Andrew’s lease on the Royal Lodge as “a valuable asset,” emphasising that he never intended to leave the property.
The source noted, “The lease is a valuable asset he intends to leave to his children, and perhaps William will find it beneficial to have Eugenie or Beatrice there in the future.”
Another source close to the Duke criticized the King’s stance on the matter: “Andrew has a cast-iron lease on the property, so God knows why Charles chose to pick this battle. It’s hard to imagine anyone would care about where Andrew lives if Charles’ aides hadn’t spent the last year drawing attention to it.”
A different friend offered a critical view of the King’s handling of the situation, saying, “Charles has everything. He is as rich as Croesus. Andrew is 64, and his house is basically all he has left. It was cruel of the King to try and take it from him. Why? Who cares?”
Despite stepping back from royal duties after his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew remains at Royal Lodge, sparking ongoing tensions with his brother, King Charles.
Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was suggested as a potential alternative after Andrew lost his taxpayer-funded security and royal privileges.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman noted that Queen Elizabeth II had planned to evict Prince Andrew, and would have done so had she lived another year. The King also informed Andrew that his "£1million-a-year" allowance would be cut.