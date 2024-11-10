Trending

Kareena Kapoor sets beach body goals in 'Saturday selfies'

Superstar Kareena Kapoor turns beach bum in a bikini alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan

  November 10, 2024
Superstar Kareena Kapoor turns beach bum in a bikini alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan
Superstar Kareena Kapoor turns beach bum in a bikini alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan 

Kareena Kapoor expressed her love for selfies on vacation! 

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Bebo shared a series of beach selfies from previous trips. 

The Crew star's no-makeup look in yellow, bright blue, and multicolored bikini's were truly a sight to behold. 

At the same time, the Jab We Met actress also dropped a shirtless picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan, flaunting his toned physique. 

"Saturday selfies with one thrown in of the husband," Khan captioned her post. 


Her stunning bikini-clad looks caught the attention of all her fans and followers alike, who rushed to the comments section. 

One user wrote, "Absolutely love how natural she looks." 

Another fan penned, "Naturality at its peak." 

It is pertinent to mention that Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two cute sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again which is enjoying a dream run at the box office. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for ‘Bhoothnath 3?’
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene
Nick Jonas poses with mother-in-law as wife Priyanka Chopra skips major wedding
Varun Dhawan shares his intense protective instincts for daughter Lara
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Nataša Stanković spills about her co-parenting journey
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Mahira Khan shares delightful life update in enchanting video
Salman Khan takes big decision for upcoming film amid threats
Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' wins at Listapad International Film Festival after Cannes
Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as 'smartest marketing mind'
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child