Kareena Kapoor sets beach body goals in 'Saturday selfies'

Kareena Kapoor expressed her love for selfies on vacation!
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Bebo shared a series of beach selfies from previous trips.
The Crew star's no-makeup look in yellow, bright blue, and multicolored bikini's were truly a sight to behold.
At the same time, the Jab We Met actress also dropped a shirtless picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan, flaunting his toned physique.
"Saturday selfies with one thrown in of the husband," Khan captioned her post.
Her stunning bikini-clad looks caught the attention of all her fans and followers alike, who rushed to the comments section.
One user wrote, "Absolutely love how natural she looks."
Another fan penned, "Naturality at its peak."
It is pertinent to mention that Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two cute sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again which is enjoying a dream run at the box office.