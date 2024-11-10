Mahira Khan paints the town red in latest photoshoot

Trending

Mahira Khan looks like a red hot siren in latest shoot for Bank Alfalah. 

On Instagram over the weekend, the lady in red posted a bunch of pictures acing her style game. 

In one image, the Verna actress struck a super hot pose as the cameras captured her look. 

The second photo happened to be a close up shot of the diva with her nude makeup standing out. 

Next the photographer asked her to sit on a stool and pose like a pro. 

For the photoshoot, Khan wore a red blazer paired with red pants and yellow shoes. 

Her long hair effortlessly cascaded down her shoulders. 

"Bank Alfalah has launched the Alfa app which is damn cool. Worth checking out for sure. Online shopping has been made super easy! And in celebration I dressed up in all red ," the Raees star captioned her post. 


Khan fans are totally smitten over her beauty and could not help but spam the comments section with love. 

"Fiery," one fan penned.

The second effused, "What a stunner." 

"Ahh the red looks so good," a third user noted. 

"Ohhh God you're the real gem," the fourth effused. 

On the work front, Mahira Khan has a romantic film Love Guru lined up alongside Humayun Saeed, scheduled to release on Eid. 

