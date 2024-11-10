Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance

Kate Middleton is leading the senior royals on the balconies at Remembrance Sunday!
On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the Princess of Wales made her second public appearance where she led the senior royals on balconies to commemorate the martyrs of the war on Festival of Remembrance.
The future queen took center stage as she stood on the central balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office overlooking Whitehall, and marked her position as the highest-ranked royal, reported Express UK.
Alongside the princess stood Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, after Queen Camilla, who is the highest-ranked female royal, could not mark her presence at the event due to suffering from a seasonal chest infection.
Princess Kate exuded grace in her latest appearance. Dressed in a black outfit, she radiated positivity after undergoing a long cancer treatment.
On Saturday, November 9, the Royal Family attended the Remembrance Day event to honor the sacrifices of British and commonwealth Armed Forces.
The prestigious event was graced with the presence of King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard, and the Duke of Kent.
Festival of Remembrance also marked Princess Kate’s first significant royal appearance after successfully recovering from chemotherapy.