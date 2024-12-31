Sports

Emma Raducanu faces major setback ahead of Australian Open

  • December 31, 2024
British tennis professional Emma Raducanu faces a new physical challenge ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season, the Australian Open.

According to Metro, the 2021 US Open champion withdrew from the ASB Classic in Auckland due to a fresh injury.

22-year-old who was all set to face Robin Montgomery in her opening match of 2025 is suffering from a ‘back niggle’ that forced her to take back from the tournament.

Raducanu, who was seeded sixth for the ASB Classic, told the WTA website, “Tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here, but unfortunately, I picked up a back niggle and won’t be ready in time.”

“I’ve had two weeks off because of a different injury, and I’m like, ‘OK, that injury has settled.’ But then I go play a match, and literally in the first match, something starts hurting. I got into that vicious cycle, and it’s pretty dangerous to be in,” she further added.

Current world number 56, who faced challenging times during the last three years, WTA Tour was hoping for an injury-free 2025.

Raducanu will now focus on her recovery to give her best at Melbourne Park in the Australian Open.

