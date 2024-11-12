Atif Aslam breaks silence on performing in Saudi Arabia

Atif Aslam, who is frequently seen performing around the globe, has made headlines with a heartfelt decision regarding his performance in Saudi Arabia.
The Aadat singer has debunked the rumours suggesting that he has refused to perform in the Arab country due to the sacredness of the holy land.
In an official statement shared by Maliha Rehman on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Atif noted, "It is funny and strange that statements that I have never made get connected with me."
He continued, "Media and the artist community have a responsibility to check the validity of a statement before reporting it and making comments on it. We have performed in the past in Riyadh - perhaps this is the best way of proving our opinion on the topic at hand."
This clarification from the Tera Hone Laga Hoon hitmaker comes after a fake statement linked to him made rounds on the internet.
“My heart cannot accept performing near Holy places,” the statement read.
It is pertinent to mention that Saudi Arabia has become the major hub for hosting numerous high-profile concerts and entertainment events since Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman lifted the ban on all music events back in 2017.
This new development has allowed global stars including Korean pop sensation BTS to perform in the Kingdom, drawing thousands of fans.
Beside back to back hits in Pakistan, Atif Aslam is also known for delivering timeless Bollywood hits like Dil Diyan Gallan and Tu Jaane Na.