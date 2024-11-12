Donald Trump’s victory adds to Meghan, Harry’s ‘cause for anxiety'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent election win has reportedly added new stress for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as their prior controversies and “bad judgements” appear to be catching up with them, according to a royal commentator.
Speaking on GB News, royal expert Lee Cohen discussed the couple’s current position, speculating that Trump’s landslide victory could lead to “sleepless nights” for Harry and Meghan in Montecito.
Trump, a frequent critic of the Sussexes, has raised questions about Harry’s visa status, particularly concerning disclosures about past drug use that the Duke mentioned in his memoir Spare.
Though it’s uncertain if Trump would prioritise the visa matter, Cohen noted that it “certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”
Cohen went on to discuss the couple’s history, suggesting that poor decisions and “bad behaviour” over the past year have strained relationships wherever the Sussexes reside. He remarked that, whether in Portugal, Canada, or Montecito, they seem to "wear out their welcome."
Trump has previously expressed his disappointment in the Sussexes, claiming that their actions have hurt Harry’s family and especially the late Queen.
Reflecting on the strain he feels Meghan has placed on Harry, Trump commented: "I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly, and I think someday he will regret it. I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly.” When the couple left the UK and announced plans to settle in California, Trump made it clear the U.S. would not fund their security, stating, “They must pay!”