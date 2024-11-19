Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt thrill fans with heartfelt backstage moments

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt are sparking fan frenzy with their thrilling backstage moments!
On Monday, November 18, 2024, the Pakistani singer, famed for his outstanding classical singing shared a couple of videos from his Dubai concert’s backstage where he met the Indian actor, Sanjay Dutt, and shared some exciting moments.
“Thank you, Dear @duttsanjay, for your kind words and support that means the world to me. Stay blessed,” one of the posts captioned.
The duo had some light-hearted exchange of words and showed mutual respect and admiration for each other, which was widely appreciated by fans.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s posts were soon flooded with the heartfelt reactions and comments from the fans.
“One of my favorite and heart touching singers. Always love,” commented a fan.
Another penned, “Two of my favorites together.”
Many of the Indian fans wrote comments that read, “Love from India,” while several others dropped red heart emojis on the post.
Khan is praised and acclaimed worldwide for his amazing knowledge of classical music and exceptional singing. His outstanding voice and songs have earned him a top spot among the hearts of thousands of fans.
To note, the Zaroori Tha singer is the nephew of legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.