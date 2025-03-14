Hania Amir’s Ramzan vlog hits peak laziness on Day 10: Watch

Hania Amir kept it fun and lazy in her day 10 Ramzan vlog!
In the new installment of the fun Ramzan vlog series on Friday, March 14, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starlet offered peeks into her ultimate slothful day with an exciting video.
“thrivinfrollerscoasters,” the actress captioned.
The vlog kicked off with Hania, stating in a sleepy voice, that she couldn’t even do the yesterday’s vlog, which is why now she has two vlogs pending.
“Good morning everyone and it’s day 10, and I don’t thing I’ll be making vlogs from tomorrow. I’ll not be making them as I have had enough,” laughed off the actress.
Then she went to her closet to choose outfit for the day, followed by the enthusiastic actress getting ready.
The fun-filled vlog, which was filmed in Glasgow, UK, then featured the Mere Humsafar actress chilling out with some of her friends as they toured around the city.
After feeling freezingly cold, Hania expressed her desire to move back to her country, Pakistan.
The clip then showcased her doing some chit-chat with pals, followed by a makeup session, and then some more memorable moments with the friends.
Concluding the day, the group of pals screamed, “We’re thriving.”
The vlog received heartwarming comments and praises from fans.