Trending

Hania Amir’s Ramzan vlog hits peak laziness on Day 10: Watch

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ starlet shared peeks into her ultimate lazy day in Ramzan day 10 vlog

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025

Hania Amir’s Ramzan vlog hits peak laziness on Day 10: Watch


Hania Amir kept it fun and lazy in her day 10 Ramzan vlog!

In the new installment of the fun Ramzan vlog series on Friday, March 14, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starlet offered peeks into her ultimate slothful day with an exciting video.

“thrivinfrollerscoasters,” the actress captioned.

The vlog kicked off with Hania, stating in a sleepy voice, that she couldn’t even do the yesterday’s vlog, which is why now she has two vlogs pending.

Related: Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot

“Good morning everyone and it’s day 10, and I don’t thing I’ll be making vlogs from tomorrow. I’ll not be making them as I have had enough,” laughed off the actress.

Then she went to her closet to choose outfit for the day, followed by the enthusiastic actress getting ready.

The fun-filled vlog, which was filmed in Glasgow, UK, then featured the Mere Humsafar actress chilling out with some of her friends as they toured around the city.

After feeling freezingly cold, Hania expressed her desire to move back to her country, Pakistan.

Related: Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?

The clip then showcased her doing some chit-chat with pals, followed by a makeup session, and then some more memorable moments with the friends.

Concluding the day, the group of pals screamed, “We’re thriving.”

The vlog received heartwarming comments and praises from fans.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate holi with siblings Sunny, Isabelle
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate holi with siblings Sunny, Isabelle
Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee dies at 83
Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee dies at 83
Nadia Khan confirms ‘Suno Chanda’ season 3 with release details
Nadia Khan confirms ‘Suno Chanda’ season 3 with release details
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan goes public with new partner Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday
Aamir Khan goes public with new partner Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday
Bushra Ansari celebrates Zara Noor Abbas special day with heartfelt wishes
Bushra Ansari celebrates Zara Noor Abbas special day with heartfelt wishes
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor make heartfelt plea for daughter Raha
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor make heartfelt plea for daughter Raha
Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on 'Jab We Met' sequel after Shahid, Kareena reunion
Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on 'Jab We Met' sequel after Shahid, Kareena reunion
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz
Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'
Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya