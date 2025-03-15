Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping holi

Trending

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbat tied the knot in June last year

  March 15, 2025
Sonakshi Sinha shut down trolls questioning Zaheer Iqbal’s absence from her Holi celebrations.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Rowdy Rathore starlet shared a carousel of snaps featuring the joy of Holi.

In a shared post, Sonakshi oozed with happiness as she donned a white dress and cover with colour to celebrate the festivity of Holi.

She penned the caption, “Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara, (Throw colours, spread happiness. Happy Holi friends).”

Soon after Sonakshi shared the photos, the fans expressed curiosity as they turned to the comment section, noting, “Where is zaheer mana kar diya na hamari sona ke sath khelne ko.”

Another commented, “I can say with surety that Zaheer cannot play Holi with this lady.”

Sonakshi responded the comments by editing her caption, writing, “Comments mein thoda relax karo…@iamzahero mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai…thanda paani dalo sar pe (Relax a little in the comments. Zaheer is in Mumbai and I am away at shoot. Pour some cold water on your head).”

Zaheer also expressed in the comment section, “Missing youuuuu baby.”

To note, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in June last year after dated for seven years.

