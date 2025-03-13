Bushra Ansari celebrates Zara Noor Abbas special day with heartfelt wishes

Bushra Ansari commemorated niece Zara Noor Abbas birthday with an affectionate gesture.
The Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat actress shared her love and affection for Zara on her 34th birthday.
Bushra turned to her Instagram account on Thursday, March 13 to share an adorable snap of the Badshah Begum actress on her special day.,
Alongside the photo, the Tere Bin actress penned, "Happy birthday to my sweetheart my baby Zara Noor Abbas!
As the 34-year-old is the latest member of the family, who has joined the entertainment industry, Bushra called Zara "family's new pride," adding, "You are our family's new pride a true artist a beautiful soul."
The Zebaish actress continued, "Lovely human and a ladly of all your cousins."
Bushra concluded her post as she noted, "May u ve all the happiness health n successful in life.."
Zara made her television debut in 2016 with Dharkan, and her film journey started in 2019 with Chhalawa.
Zara Noor Abbas recently made headlines for discussing how in Pakistani entertainment industry, there is no appreciation and acknowledgement for the additional crew members.