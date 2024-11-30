Mariyam Nafees announces first pregnancy with husband Amaan Ahmed

Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed’s family is growing!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 29, the Neem actress shared two posts, revealing that she is soon going to welcome her first child with the Pakistani filmmaker Ahmed.
The first post, which was captioned, “Tiny little toes loading…” featured an adorable clip that saw the couple’s hands holding a tiny pair of yellow-colored shoes.
In the second post was a carousel of the happy couple as they captured these thrilling moments into photographs.
The soon-to-be-parents shared the ultrasound images of Mariyam’s positive pregnancy test.
“Oh, baby! We’re having a baby!!! Baby AmYam coming soon, InshAllah!” she captioned, adding, “Please keep us in your prayers.”
The post was soon met with heartwarming reactions from both celebs and fans.
“MashaAllah congratulations,” wrote actor Ali Ansari, while Asim Azhar’s fiancée Meerub commented, “Mubaraaaak mashAllah.”
A fan penned, “Woohoo!!!! So so happy for you guyssss!! MashaAllah! Looking forward to being the coolest Lala!”
Another fan expressed, “Awww , so happy for both of you , comgratulations. MashAllah mashAllah.”
To note, Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with Pakistani filmmaker Amaan Ahmed on March 25, 2022.