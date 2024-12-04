Fahad Mustafa achieves historic milestone: 'I am deeply honoured' 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Fahad Mustafa is basking in happiness after being honoured greatly by the House of Parliament.

The House of Commons awarded him the 'Diversity and Cultural Impact Award' presented to him by the British PM Naz Shah.

Also the House of Lords bestowed upon him the 'Global Cultural Unity Award', celebrating his contributions to cultural diversity and global unity.

Turning to his official Instagram space on Wednesday, the Actor In Law star flaunted the two prestigious awards.

Expressing his heartiest gratitude, Fahad wrote, “Our Stories Really Matter! This recognition is not just mine—it belongs to every artist, every dreamer, and every storyteller in Pakistan who dares to dream big and cross boundaries.”


He continued, “It is a testament to the power of our culture, our stories, and the unyielding spirit of unity that makes us shine on the global stage. As a proud Pakistani, I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Diversity and Cultural Impact Award and the Global Cultural Unity Award at the prestigious House of Commons.”

“Every time I stand here, representing my homeland, I am reminded of the incredible strength, beauty, and potential of Pakistan and its people. My heartfelt gratitude goes to The Honourable Naz Shah MP, The Right Honourable Lord Wajid Khan, and Multicultural UK for this incredible honor and for making this evening unforgettable,” the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad star concluded.

Fahad opted to style up for the event in a black and white striped Kurta style outfit, exuding immense grace and poise. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahad Mustafa made waves with his stellar performance in drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Hania Amir. 

