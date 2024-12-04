Priyanka Chopra teases exciting updates on 'Jee Le Zaraa' 

Priyanka Chopra has some great news in store for her Jee Le Zaraa fans.
Announced in 2021, the film has faced speculations about its future, with rumours suggesting it could be shelved.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, PeeCee was asked about the status of the movie despite many delays, "You will need to speak to Excel (Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production house) about that."
She also hinted at her Bollywood return, revealing she has been meeting filmmakers and reading scripts.
“Not joking, I meet many filmmakers here, read scripts. I have actively been looking for something I want to do in Hindi. This year was really busy for me. But I have something up my sleeve, I will leave it at that,” the mom-of-one added.
Farhan Akhtar’s directional Jee Le Zaraa stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles opposite the Baywatch actress.
To note, the filming of Jee Le Zaraa had been put on hold due to scheduling conflicts, but now makers are planning to revive the project.
Currently, Priyanka Chopra has her vacation mode on after wrapping up the second season shoot of her spy-thriller show Citadel.