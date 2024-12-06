Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere

A case has been registered against Telugu star Allu Arjun, his security team, and Sandhya theatre management in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere in Hyderabad.
According to police, Arjun arrived at the theatre without prior information to the police which caused chaos, claiming the life of a woman while her son was critically injured.
“There was no intimation from the side of theatre management or actors team that they will be visiting the theatre,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said in a statement.
Besides this, Pushpa 2: The Rule has created history at box office records on opening day.
According to Sacnilk.com, the film, which released on December 5, crossed ₹50 crore net in both Telugu and Hindi on first day.
The final figures for the day are yet to announce but the film is expected to have a stellar opening despite of being a weekday.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Hindi.
According to production house AA Creations, the film has earned over $3.3 million in North America, making it among the top three premiere collections for any Indian movie in the region.
"North America Premieres Gross - WHAT A SENSATIONAL BEGINNING! #Pushpa2 is now in the TOP 3 PREMIERES charts for any Indian Cinema! ??” the tweet reads.
The film features an ensembled cast including, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first part.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to 2021’s hit Pushpa: The Rise.
The film sets the stage for the third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.