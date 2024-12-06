George Russell drops Max Verstappen’s explosive threats after Qatar GP

George Russell has revealed threats he has received from Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen after their clash in Qatar GP.
In the last Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver was penalised for impeding the Mercedes driver during qualifying, as a result of which he has to give P1 to George.
Recently, the British motorsports racing driver claimed Max said, "he was going to purposefully go out of his way to crash into me and 'put me on my f---ing head in the wall.'"
After their incident, both the drivers were called into stewards room for explanation.
Even after the one-place grid penalty, Max still won the race.
On Thursday, George made new claims against the Dutch driver during a chat with ESPN, "People have been bullied by Max for years now, and you can't question his driving abilities. But he cannot deal with adversity.”
He added, "Whenever anything has gone against him -- Jeddah '21, Brazil '21 -- he lashes out. Budapest this year, the very first race the car wasn't dominant, crashing into Lewis, slamming his team.”
In response, Max confessed that he has "lost all respect" for the Mercedes driver.