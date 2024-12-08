Royal

Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day

  • December 08, 2024
Princess Eugenie left royal fans shocked with her absence at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert. 

The Princess of York was nowhere to be seen at Catherine's big day at Westminster Abbey on December 6. 

Even though Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice was in attendance alongside key royal figures at the Christmas event. 

It has been said that Eugenie might sent message to the Royal Family about her ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

Prince Andrew's youngest daughter often dubbed a potential "peacemaker" between the Royal Family and the Sussexes.

Earlier, in conversation with OK!, royal commentator Jennie Bond said, "Eugenie undoubtedly does have something of a challenge on her hands to maintain good relationships with both Harry and Meghan - and the rest of the Royal Family."

She added, "Any reconciliation – which at this stage still seems unlikely – has to start somewhere and with someone. And that person could possibly be Eugenie… but don’t hold your breath."

However, Eugenie's absence from the Princess of Wales' special event raised eyebrows. 

