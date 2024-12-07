Princess Kate reemerges stronger than ever after cancer recovery

Princess Kate finally made a triumphant comeback after months of break from her royal duties as she was battling with cancer.
The Princess of Wales announced on September 9 that she completed chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
In a video statement released in March, the mother of three revealed her cancer after Conspiracy theories ignited online Kate had not been seen since she underwent a planned “major abdominal surgery” in January.
Kate Middleton meeting with mass stabbing victim:
In October, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise vist Southport, where they met the victims, survivors, and emergency responders who attended the tragic scene that happened in July.
Three children were killed, and 10 others, including eight children, were injured in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.
Kate Middleton at Remembrance Day
On November 09, Kate Middleton joined the royal family for the National Service of Remembrance, the formal observance of Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, a war memorial in London. Notably, she never missed Remembrance Sunday since she married Prince William in 2011.
Kate Middleton welcomed the Emir of Qatar
Princess Kate and Prince William meet the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, on Tuesday, December 03.
It was marked Princess Kate’s third official meeting since completing her chemotherapy.