Deepika Padukone makes surprise appearance with daughter Dua 

Deepika Padukone rides high in her role as a mother during latest outing.
The Chennai Express actress recently attended the Punjabi rapper Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour concert in Bangalore, with several videos and pictures gaining traction.
In a new footage doing rounds, the new mom returned to Mumbai holding her munchkin close, wrapped warmly in her arms.
She was seen exiting Kalini airport with Dua in style, exuding mommy vibes.
Styled in a red dress, the Singham Again starlet looked breathtakingly gorgeous, with her hair neatly made in a mid-part.
Meanwhile, Dua, dressed in a cute white outfit, rested her head on her mom’s shoulders.
For the unversed, the Gehraiyaan actress left tongues wagging as she grooved to the beats of Diljit’s concert.
A heartwarming picture showcased the duo greeting each other with folded hands, exchanging moments of gratitude.
To note, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh welcome their first child, a baby girl Dua on September 8, 2024.
Later, during the Diwali celebrations the pair had shared a glimpse of their daughter’s feet on Instagram, revealing her name to the world.