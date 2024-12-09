William, Donald Trump forge historic meeting at reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral

Following their recent meeting in Paris, Prince William was hailed as the UK's "secret weapon" in forging a breakthrough with Donald Trump, according to a Conservative peer.
As the pair met at the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, the former president warmly acknowledged Prince William's accomplishments and character, describing him as a "good man" and commending his work.
Daniel Hannan, a member of the Conservative party in the House of Lords, argued that it is the Royal Family—rather than the Prime Minister—that best embodies the United Kingdom's values and represents the nation on the global stage.
He said: "It seems that even the Donald is – at least by his standards – a little subdued in the presence of royalty."
The meeting, which marked their first interaction since Trump's previous state visit to the UK in 2019, took place in the Salon Jaune room at the British ambassador's residence.
This room was adorned with gold-patterned wallpaper and a Christmas tree. The 40-minute conversation primarily centered around the significance of UK-US relations, with Trump also reminiscing about his fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Trump said: "We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk.
"The prince plainly wants to be a statesman in his own right and, according to his aides, the meeting was arranged at short notice."
Hannan added: "Did they discuss Ukraine or the prospects of a US-UK free trade agreement? I doubt it. Heirs to the throne are not meant to be political. But the very fact that there was this meeting will have bolstered Britain's interests on both issues."
The Tory peer also recalls in the Mail that the late Queen Elizabeth had many experiences with former US Presidents throughout her 70-year reign.
He said: "The late Queen met all but one of the 14 US presidents who served during her reign, from Harry S Truman to Joe Biden.
"Queen Elizabeth kept up a lifelong correspondence with Dwight D Eisenhower, for example, among other things, sharing a recipe for some scones that he had enjoyed at Balmoral."
On Saturday, Keniston Palace said: "The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris today to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.
"The Prince of Wales will attend the event on behalf of the United Kingdom."
In addition, the palace confirmed that Prince William met with the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden.