‘Blippi: Join the Band Tour’ to rock Brown County Music Center in spring 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Blippi fans can now enjoy it live!

The beloved character of YouTube’s popular show is set to rock the stage at Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana, on April 11, 2025.

The Blippi: Join the Band Tour will feature Blippi, who will be joined by Meekah and their singing and dancing friends, along with live musicians.

The tour will explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, through popular Blippi hits.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on December 13 and can be purchased through Brown County Music Center's website, Ticketmaster's website, the venue box office, or by phone at 812-988-5323.

How much did Stevin John sell Blippi for?

Stevin John, the creator of Blippi, sold his brand for a whopping $120 million to Moonbug Entertainment, the company behind the popular YouTube children's channels Cocomelon, in 2020.

Shortly after that two former Disney executives acquired Moonbug Entertainment in an even larger deal, bringing Blippi under the Disney umbrella.

When did Stevin John leave Blippi?

Stevin John left Blippi in May 2021, to allegedly take care of his family.

According to The Sun, Stevin left the role because he was having a child of his own with his fiancée, Alyssa Ingham.

