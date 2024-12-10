Trending

Andrew Garfield, Shraddha Kapoor send internet into meltdown with unexpected crossover

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor and the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield rub shoulders!

The Aashiqui 2 actress walked the red carpet of the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, looking like a pure dream.

During the coveted event, Shraddha left the internet berserk as she posed for the shutterbugs with the American personality Garfield.

Images of this impressive crossover spread like wildfire and it was indeed a sight to witness.

Netizens could not control their emotions over seeing the two. 

One fan wrote, "Why they are looking so cute together." 

"Iconic," the second user effused. 

"Nepolia Burnol moment on," a third user expressed. 

"Spiderman X Stree," a fourth fan chimed. 


The Stree 2 star looked ravishing in a multi-coloured shimmery gown which featured a net sleeve on one side attached to a delicate embellished belt.

She decided to ditch jewellery and let just her blingy attire do the talking and serve the lewks.

As for the Hollywood sensation, he was all suited booted for the evening with a striped shirt and a basic tie.

They greeted each other, chatted a little and then posed together at the red carpet before leaving for the actual event.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor last starred in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. 

