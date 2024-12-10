Trending

Hania Amir shows off her goofy antics after 'KMKT' success

'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' actress Hania Amir spends a chill winter night with her buddies

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Hania Amir shows off her goofy antics after KMKT success
Hania Amir shows off her goofy antics after 'KMKT' success

Hania Amir kicked off winter on a fun note!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the capital city flaunting humorous side with her squad.

In the first image, the dimple queen captured a cosy selfie from her home with her winged eyeliner doing the talking.

The second photo featured Hania and her buddy chilling, setting true friendship goals followed by a third click seemingly from a party.

Next up, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star did not forget to move to the soothing beats played in the car during the long drive.

The carousel was never-ending showcasing the diva channelling her inner kid with her goofy antics.

She captioned the post saying, “wait… tdlylily.”


Her post garnered million reactions from her fans and followers alike, who thronged the comments section with love.

One wrote, “So pookie.”

“But we love you the most," a second user gushed.

“Eyeliner man,” a third fan added.

“Boss lady,” another expressed.

Recently, Hania Amir walked streets of Canada and was truly overwhelmed by all the love she got from her fans at a meet and greet session. 

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
Kate Middleton shares delightful message after achieving big milestone

Kate Middleton shares delightful message after achieving big milestone
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share wedding anniversary glimpses from 'jungle'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share wedding anniversary glimpses from 'jungle'
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed

Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'
Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'
Ushna Shah kicks off wedding season in style with her 'forever dulha'
Ushna Shah kicks off wedding season in style with her 'forever dulha'
Andrew Garfield, Shraddha Kapoor send internet into meltdown with unexpected crossover
Andrew Garfield, Shraddha Kapoor send internet into meltdown with unexpected crossover
Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal
Rajkummar Rao delivers major update on 'Stree 3'
Rajkummar Rao delivers major update on 'Stree 3'
'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor 'humbled' to play Lord Rama in mythological epic
'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor 'humbled' to play Lord Rama in mythological epic
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to welcome new baby amid divorce rumors?
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to welcome new baby amid divorce rumors?
Reema Khan drops sweet tribute for mother: 'Heartbeat in the home'
Reema Khan drops sweet tribute for mother: 'Heartbeat in the home'
Deepika Padukone makes surprise appearance with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone makes surprise appearance with daughter Dua
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London
Aymen Saleem discloses gender of her first child
Aymen Saleem discloses gender of her first child
Ranbir Kapoor shares exciting details about his most anticipated movies
Ranbir Kapoor shares exciting details about his most anticipated movies