Hania Amir shows off her goofy antics after 'KMKT' success

Hania Amir kicked off winter on a fun note!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the capital city flaunting humorous side with her squad.
In the first image, the dimple queen captured a cosy selfie from her home with her winged eyeliner doing the talking.
The second photo featured Hania and her buddy chilling, setting true friendship goals followed by a third click seemingly from a party.
Next up, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star did not forget to move to the soothing beats played in the car during the long drive.
The carousel was never-ending showcasing the diva channelling her inner kid with her goofy antics.
She captioned the post saying, “wait… tdlylily.”
Her post garnered million reactions from her fans and followers alike, who thronged the comments section with love.
One wrote, “So pookie.”
“But we love you the most," a second user gushed.
“Eyeliner man,” a third fan added.
“Boss lady,” another expressed.
Recently, Hania Amir walked streets of Canada and was truly overwhelmed by all the love she got from her fans at a meet and greet session.