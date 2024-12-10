Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share wedding anniversary glimpses from 'jungle'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to set relationship goals as they celebrate three years of marital bliss.

The couple marked the occasion with a 48-hour jungle getaway, complete with champagne, bonfires and unforgettable moments.

Kaif took to her Instagram account on Tuesday treating fans to her special and fun anniversary celebrations.

In one photo, she stunned in a yellow dress, accessorised with sunglasses while posing amidst the lush greenery.

Another shot showed her from behind as she walked through the forest, looking effortlessly stylish.

She also shared images of wildlife, including a leopard and Nilgai, along with a safari car under the sun.

Photos of a cosy bonfire and a wooden Christmas tree added to more charm.

However, the superstar’s selfie in a blue hoodie and a matching cap posing by the pool is simply unmissable.

The last slide captured a champagne toast with Vicky, marking their special anniversary day.

Sharing the stunning jungle moments, she captioned, “48 hrs in the jungle..."


Kaif's post amassed a million reactions in just no time as fans flocked the comments section. 

One user wrote, “In love with you since I was 10.”

The second effused, “My village in Jawai.”

“Ageing like a fine wine,” the third user gushed.

To note, Katrina Kaif penned a heartwarming anniversary wish for Vicky Kaushal calling him her “heart” and “life.”

