Ranveer Singh marks 14 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': 'dreams became reality'

Ranveer Singh is celebrating 14 successful years in the industry with his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat.
The new dad took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday to share a glimpse of his acting prowess ever since he stepped into Bollywood with Yash Raj films romantic-comedy Band Baaja Baaraat.
Fourteen years ago, Singh proved to the world that he can create all the magic and madness with his acting.
Ranveer shared a shot from the film, in which he was showcased as a guy next door, determined to make a career in the wedding planning business.
Expressing his gratitude, the Bajirao Mastani star penned, "14 years since Band Baaja Baaraat. When my dreams became a reality."
While BBB marked Singh’s debut, it was also the first directorial venture of Maneesh Sharma.
For the unversed, the rom-com served as an entertainer that is still visited by his avid fans.
Singh starred alongside the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the movie and the two exuded epic chemistry.
After the mind-blowing success of BBB, the actor continued to deliver many blockbuster hits.
He also made waves with his high-profile marriage to Deepika Padukone, with whom he shares a cute daughter Dua Padukone Singh.