Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes from 'Baby John'

'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan is set to release on December 25, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes pictures from Baby John
Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes pictures from 'Baby John' 

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming action-comedy Baby John intensifies excitement among fans!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Coolie No. 1 star dropped a few behind-the-scenes pictures exuding girl dad energy with his little co-star, Zara Zyanna.

In a carousel of images, the love and bond of the on-screen father-daughter duo is a sight to behold.

The post kicked off with Varun riding a bike while the little one sits in front, beaming with delight.

Next an endearing moment was captured on camera as the Bhediya actor holds the child close and the third image showed Zara lying on the bed while he holds and kisses her hand.

Interestingly, the last slide was an adorable photo of the duo, where Varun sports a little ponytail and Zara flashes a little smile.

"Girl dad energy. Tu mera, tu mera. Babies day out," the new dad captioned his post.


Soon after seeing Varun channeling his inner child Baby John fans flooded the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Baby John with his baby girl.”

Another noted, “Wait for Lara face reveal.”

“Who is this cute daddy?” asked one user.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 3, 2024. 

