Kate Middleton transformed after her cancer battle?

Kate Middleton's battle with cancer has profoundly shaped her life, with close sources revealing how the experience transformed her perspective.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared the Princess of Wales looked composed and in better condition as she hosted the heartwarming Together at Christmas carol service for the fourth consecutive year
The source said, “You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged,” adding, “She is a different person now.”
According to the expert and sources, Kate Middelton and the royal family are getting back to their original routine after a tumultuous year.
The insider revealed, “She is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly.”
Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson also shared, “Each time we see her, she’s looking better and better.”
Anderson added, “She is a member of the royal family but also a wife, mother and daughter. Don’t expect too much— she’s a person going through something horrific.”
“They can’t raise people’s expectations with lots of engagements only for her to face a setback, not feel well, and things are canceled,” the secretary continued.
She shared, “The strategy of an unexpected visit gives her flexibility. She doesn’t have the pressure of feeling she has to turn up."
Notably, Princess Kate and her family will spend Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles, they’ll also participate in the royal family’s celebrations and join in the traditional walk to and from church.