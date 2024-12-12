Trending

Humayun Saeed teases exciting new project

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed last starred in the drama serial 'Gentleman' opposite Yumna Zaidi

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Humayun Saeed spills beans on third insallment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani
Fans have been anticipating a probable Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 3!

Humayun Saeed appeared at the 17th International Urdu Conference in Karachi where he spoke about some of his super hit projects.

The host asked if he has any plans to make the third installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani with the leading actresses of his generation aka Sania Saeed, Sadia Imam or Nadia Jamil.

“Yes a film with my earlier leading ladies is possible and can happen,” the Bin Roye actor was quoted saying.

Saeed was also asked about the age cap that exists for women while men keep appearing as the hero.

To this, Saeed responded, “I believe in the leading characters and they cam be of any age and I am totally against for capping the age for men and women in the industry.”

The blockbusters Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 1 and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 was a romantic comedy film that created magic with its plot on the big screen.

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 1 consisted of a star-studded cast such as Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmad Ali Butt, Fahad Muatafa, Mehwish Hayat, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sarwat Gilani and the hero Humayun Saeed. 

On the other hand, the second instalment included the same actors with an addition of Kubra Khan, Mawra Hocane and Uzma Khan. 

