Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy

Diddy has been hit with yet another series of sexual assault lawsuits amid the ongoing teenager rape allegation along with Jay-Z.
Just a few days after a woman accused Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was mere 13 years old, three more accusers have come out in the spotlight, filing lawsuits against the disgraced rapper, reported TMZ.
The three anonymous accusers have claimed that the I’ll Be Missing You rapper intoxicated them with drugs before sexually assaulting them.
They also alleged that these assaults are way more recent that all the cases reported before.
Although there are differences in all three statements, what’s common among all the lawsuits is the fact that all of them have claimed they went to party with Diddy and his crew.
Two of the three accusers alleged that they went to hotels while one of them claimed becoming victim to this horrific crime at Diddy’s residence in the Hamptons.
Another similarity among the three statements was all the accusers admitted having alcoholic drinks from the rapper, making them passed out and become disoriented.
To note, Diddy has denied all the allegations leveled against him up till now.