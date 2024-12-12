Entertainment

Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy

Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have recently been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy

Diddy has been hit with yet another series of sexual assault lawsuits amid the ongoing teenager rape allegation along with Jay-Z.

Just a few days after a woman accused Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was mere 13 years old, three more accusers have come out in the spotlight, filing lawsuits against the disgraced rapper, reported TMZ.

The three anonymous accusers have claimed that the I’ll Be Missing You rapper intoxicated them with drugs before sexually assaulting them.

They also alleged that these assaults are way more recent that all the cases reported before.

Although there are differences in all three statements, what’s common among all the lawsuits is the fact that all of them have claimed they went to party with Diddy and his crew.

Two of the three accusers alleged that they went to hotels while one of them claimed becoming victim to this horrific crime at Diddy’s residence in the Hamptons.

Another similarity among the three statements was all the accusers admitted having alcoholic drinks from the rapper, making them passed out and become disoriented.

To note, Diddy has denied all the allegations leveled against him up till now.

Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report

Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report

UK businessman Sanjay Shah receives record financial crime sentence in Denmark

UK businessman Sanjay Shah receives record financial crime sentence in Denmark
Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy

Diddy faces fresh blow amid Jay-Z teenager rape controversy
China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules

China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules
Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap
Meghan Trainor gives major update on her ‘too much’ botox mishap
Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan
Brianna LaPaglia makes shocking allegations against ex Zach Bryan
'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey reveals desire to become father
'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey reveals desire to become father
Selena Gomez gets hilarious engagement wish from Martin Short, Steve Martin
Selena Gomez gets hilarious engagement wish from Martin Short, Steve Martin
Ilona Maher shares new desire after hinting at potential rugby comeback
Ilona Maher shares new desire after hinting at potential rugby comeback
Josh Gates teases 3-hour-long episode of ‘Expedition Unknown’
Josh Gates teases 3-hour-long episode of ‘Expedition Unknown’
Selena Gomez's diamond engagement ring's shocking worth REVEALED
Selena Gomez's diamond engagement ring's shocking worth REVEALED
Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner enjoys romantic date with Josh Connor
Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner enjoys romantic date with Josh Connor
Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing
Matt LeBlanc steps out of reclusive life with rare outing
Jay-Z’s ex-protégés Foxy Brown breaks silence amid rape allegations
Jay-Z’s ex-protégés Foxy Brown breaks silence amid rape allegations
Kylie Jenner shares bold selfie with Kris Jenner, poking fun at her mom
Kylie Jenner shares bold selfie with Kris Jenner, poking fun at her mom
BLACKPINK Rosé makes solo debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon' show
BLACKPINK Rosé makes solo debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon' show