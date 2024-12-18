King Charles shifts focus to Camilla’s son in festivities plan

Prince Harry will again miss celebrating Christmas with the royal family, as he remains largely estranged from his relatives.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to spend the holiday season in California with their two children and Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother.
The festivities will take place in Norfolk, where approximately 45 extended members of the royal family will gather across the Atlantic.
In a departure from tradition, King Charles has invited his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, to join the celebrations for the first time, emphasising the evolving dynamics within the family.
In a conversation on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential, royal expert Richard Eden noted: "It is very significant the fact that Tom will be there, perhaps his sister Laura as well, but that hasn't been confirmed yet."
"Tom said his mother often suggested he joined them, but he'd always said no," he added. "To have the King's stepson there, but not his son is significant."
Tom also highlighted the significance of spending Christmas with his mother, noting that it has been a challenging period for both the King and the Queen due to health issues.
King Charles is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, while the Queen is recovering from a bout of pneumonia following their recent trip to Australia and Samoa.