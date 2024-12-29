Taylor Swift hand-in-hand with ‘Lover’ Travis Kelce for another date night

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  December 29, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t get enough of romantic date nights!

On Saturday, December 28, the romantic couple were spotted enjoying another date night after their double date with pals Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley at BondST Restaurant.

As per Just Jared, Taylor and Travis held hands while going out for dinner in New York City.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker looked glamorous in an all black outfit with sparkly embellishments, a shiny fringe bag, a touch of her signature lipstick and her Christian Louboutin heels.

Travis looked dapper in a red enable with a white top, black boots and a green and white trucker hat.

Previously, a source close to the pop icon revealed her engagement plans with the NFL star to Daily Mail, “Taylor and Travis find it extremely humorous that they have been engaged every day since they got together.”

The insider added, “These engagement rumors started from day one and they do not know how they can even have a public engagement at this point. They are both aware of the fact that the whole world is so thirsty for them to be engaged.”

Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in July 2023.

