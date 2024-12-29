Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s 2025 Ferrari car appears highly modified

Ahead of exciting 2025 F1 season, shocking details about Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari car have emerged.
In February, the seven-time world champion announced that he will be join the Red team after driving 11-years for Mercedes.
As reported by Racing News 365, the car has underwent some major changes.
The report mentioned, "The most obvious change, and one known for some time is the change from push-rod suspension at the front to pull-rods, complete with a front-of-chassis re-design. The rear suspension pull-rods will remain, but this does not mean the kinematics of the rear of the change will not change, with a further shortening of the gearbox expected."
This year, Lewis will drive alongside Charles as a teammate.
Speaking at the end of the 2024 season, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur also shared his thoughts on the 2025 car.
As reported by Formule.nl, he shared, "We won’t know until Bahrain whether the car is competitive. Sometimes you only realise in retrospect what risks you have taken. The car will be completely new - less than one per cent of the parts come from the SF-24.”
Notably, the first race of 2025 Formula One season will kick off in Melbourne, Australia on March 16, 2025.