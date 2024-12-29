Sports

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s 2025 Ferrari car appears highly modified

The 2025 Ferrari Formula One car underwent 'obvious changes' after Lewis Hamilton joined the team

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s 2025 Ferrari car appears highly modified
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s 2025 Ferrari car appears highly modified

Ahead of exciting 2025 F1 season, shocking details about Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari car have emerged.

In February, the seven-time world champion announced that he will be join the Red team after driving 11-years for Mercedes.

As reported by Racing News 365, the car has underwent some major changes.

The report mentioned, "The most obvious change, and one known for some time is the change from push-rod suspension at the front to pull-rods, complete with a front-of-chassis re-design. The rear suspension pull-rods will remain, but this does not mean the kinematics of the rear of the change will not change, with a further shortening of the gearbox expected."

This year, Lewis will drive alongside Charles as a teammate.

Speaking at the end of the 2024 season, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur also shared his thoughts on the 2025 car.

As reported by Formule.nl, he shared, "We won’t know until Bahrain whether the car is competitive. Sometimes you only realise in retrospect what risks you have taken. The car will be completely new - less than one per cent of the parts come from the SF-24.”

Notably, the first race of 2025 Formula One season will kick off in Melbourne, Australia on March 16, 2025.

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record

‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport

WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport
Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move
Champion boxer Paul Bamba passes away at 35 after record-breaking year
Champion boxer Paul Bamba passes away at 35 after record-breaking year
Jannik Sinner named ‘favourite’ for Australian Open by former world no. 1
Jannik Sinner named ‘favourite’ for Australian Open by former world no. 1
Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move
Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move
Virat Kohli mocked as 'clown' by Australian media over controversial shoulder bump
Virat Kohli mocked as 'clown' by Australian media over controversial shoulder bump
Steph Curry receives shocking blow from Warriors ahead of LA Clippers game
Steph Curry receives shocking blow from Warriors ahead of LA Clippers game
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’
Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk