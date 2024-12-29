Royal

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited by Princess Diana's brother Charles Earl Spenser on Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles invite
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reason behind spending Christmas in the US has been revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been spending the holiday season at their Montecito mansion since moving to the US in 2020, were not invited by the Royal Family to Sandringham for celebrating Christmas.

However, Harry and his brother Prince William's uncle, lady Diana's brother, Charles Earl Spencer invited the couple to Althorp House on Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex swiftly declined the invitation and chose to celebrate the festive event at their home with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Mirror, "Harry and Meghan were invited for Christmas at Althorp with thrice-married Uncle Charles, now Earl Spencer, but have decided to stay in California."

He added, "Meghan says it’s important for her that Archie and Lilibet can have ‘connective memories’ of Thanksgiving and Christmas at home and enjoy the traditions like putting out ‘carrots for the reindeer.’"

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's years long feud with the Royal Family, the couple frequently visited duke's uncle in the UK in past years.

Meanwhile, Charles also attended his nephew's Invictus Games' 10th anniversary service in London on May 8, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention, Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland is said to be the only family member who joined the Sussexes for their quiet Christmas celebration.

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’

Djokovic slams authorities over Sinner’s doping case: ‘kept in the dark’
‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record

‘Gavin and Stacey’ breaks Christmas Day TV ratings record
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite
WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport

WHO Chief ‘narrowly’ escapes death in Israeli strike on Yemeni airport
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event
King Charles, Kate Middleton receive nod from Harry, Meghan after royal event
Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch
Princess Anne wins hearts with surprise visit to a village: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive expert advice amid bombshell trial
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift