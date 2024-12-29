Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in US despite Charles' invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reason behind spending Christmas in the US has been revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been spending the holiday season at their Montecito mansion since moving to the US in 2020, were not invited by the Royal Family to Sandringham for celebrating Christmas.
However, Harry and his brother Prince William's uncle, lady Diana's brother, Charles Earl Spencer invited the couple to Althorp House on Christmas.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex swiftly declined the invitation and chose to celebrate the festive event at their home with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
A royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Mirror, "Harry and Meghan were invited for Christmas at Althorp with thrice-married Uncle Charles, now Earl Spencer, but have decided to stay in California."
He added, "Meghan says it’s important for her that Archie and Lilibet can have ‘connective memories’ of Thanksgiving and Christmas at home and enjoy the traditions like putting out ‘carrots for the reindeer.’"
Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's years long feud with the Royal Family, the couple frequently visited duke's uncle in the UK in past years.
Meanwhile, Charles also attended his nephew's Invictus Games' 10th anniversary service in London on May 8, 2024.
It is pertinent to mention, Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland is said to be the only family member who joined the Sussexes for their quiet Christmas celebration.