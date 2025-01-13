One Direction to pay tribute to Liam Payne with special show

One Direction's 2013 documentary film This Is Us is set to return to cinemas for a special one-night screening in tribute to late band member Liam Payne.
The Odeon cinemas will be screening This Is Us for one night only on January 14 to honor Payne’s memory, with proceeds going to mental health charities.
“By popular demand, and in tribute to the late Liam Payne, we’re bringing One Direction: This Is Us back to the big screen January 14,” Odeon wrote on X.
It further added, “We’ll be donating all ticket profits from this screening to the mental health awareness charities MIND, SAMH and AWARE NI.”
The documentary film, directed by Morgan Spurlock, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and concert performances of the world famous boyband, which included Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.
“Hear it from the boys themselves and see through their own eyes what it’s really like to be One Direction,” the synopsis of the film reads on the Odeon website reads.
Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.