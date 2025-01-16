Entertainment

Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs

Travis Kelce credits girlfriend Taylor Swift for his Postseason energy boost

Travis Kelce is tapping into Taylor Swift's 22 spirit!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is heading into the postseason and he's using girlfriend Swift's music to describe his mindset.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, January 13, Kelce was asked about his mindset heading into the playoffs of the 12th season of his career, and he responded by referencing Swift's hit song 22 from her Red album.

"I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22," Kelce joked, remarking on his energy on the field.

The song holds special meaning for the loved-up couple, as Kelce previously honored Swift by giving her a 22 hat to celebrate the end of her Eras tour in December.

The gesture was a nod to the Lover singer’s tradition of giving a 22 hat to a young fan during her shows.

As Kelce and the Chiefs aim to secure another Super Bowl win, he can expect to have Swift's support every step of the way.

Last year, Swift celebrated his victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a kiss and some words of encouragement on the field after the game.

