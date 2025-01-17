Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency' 

Kangana Ranaut expressed her angst over the sudden ban of her film Emergency.
Several reports claimed that Ranaut’s Emergency release was paused in several parts of Punjab including Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda amid a strong fear of protests.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kangana showcased her rage over the hurdle her film faces as a whole.
She wrote, “This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.”
The Tejas star added, “I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency.”
To note, Kangana’s reaction came a day after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek a ban.
Emergency has been embroiled in a controversy after the Sikh organisations accused it of misrepresenting the country.
For the unversed, the biographical political thriller titled Emergency delves deep in the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.