Trending

Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

'Emergency' starring Kangana Ranaut faces a ban in Punjab

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban Emergency
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency' 

Kangana Ranaut expressed her angst over the sudden ban of her film Emergency.

Several reports claimed that Ranaut’s Emergency release was paused in several parts of Punjab including Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda amid a strong fear of protests.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kangana showcased her rage over the hurdle her film faces as a whole. 

She wrote, “This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.”

The Tejas star added, “I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency.”

To note, Kangana’s reaction came a day after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek a ban.

Emergency has been embroiled in a controversy after the Sikh organisations accused it of misrepresenting the country.

For the unversed, the biographical political thriller titled Emergency delves deep in the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more'
Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more'
Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special
Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on incident
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on incident
Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success
Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success
Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2'
Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2'
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home