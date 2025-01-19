Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s huge touchdown in unique way

Entertainment

  January 19, 2025
Taylor Swift knows the best way to cheer for her man, Travis Kelce!

On Saturday, January 18, The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker celebrated the NFL star’s huge touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans playoff game with Caitlin Clark.

The reigning WNBA rookie, 22, can be seen rooting for Travis along with his girlfriend Taylor, 35.

Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end went off for 117 yards on seven catches and a touchdown as Patrick Mahomes go-to option throughout the game.

Patrick also appreciated his brother’s performance against the Texans in the post-match interview.

He said, "You know eight-seven was gonna show up whenever [there's] a big time moment, and he did that. I mean, everybody was asking, 'Where's Travis Kelce at?' And I think he showed the world where he's at."

Taylor’s fans swarmed the social media to gush over the adorable couple.

A user wrote on X, “Caitlin was in the vip suite at eras in Indiana with Taylor’s family and Travis and Taylor invited her to a chiefs game and said she and Travis wanted to go watch her play after football season.”

Another wrote, “I love this power couple.”

Some reports are suggesting that the lovebirds might get married soon.

