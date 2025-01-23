Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • January 23, 2025
Feroze Khan’s upcoming drama Sanwal Yaar Piya is currently in the making!

Turning to Instagram on Wednesday, the Khaani actor shared a glimpse into his look for the 7th Sky Entertainment project.

The images saw Khan posing well in character in a white leather jacket and a pair of sunglasses as she posed amidst the backdrop of a room.

Alongside the carousel, Khan motivated fans with a cryptic caption that read, “hope my people out there are doing well and enjoying all the positivity.”


He continued, “Wishing you nothing but a smashing victory in all your endeavours. From the sets of SYP.”

Shortly after the post did rounds, Khan fans flooded the comments section praising his look. 

“King Feroze Khan,” one fan wrote.

Another penned, “THE CLASS YOU HOLD.”

A third fan noted, “My classy hero.”

“Handsome hunk,” a fourth user effused.

Sanwal Yaar Piya is touted as an emotionally changed love story with a powerful lineup of casts such as Feroze Khan and Imran Ashraf in the leading roles.

Initially, Iqra Aziz was also cast in the central role but she withdrew after allegations of domestic abuse were levied against the Ishqiya star.

However, Yumna Zaidi has now stepped into the role, adding another layer of intrigue to the drama. 

