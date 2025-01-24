Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash

Birthday bells cannot stop ringing for Merub Ali!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Asim Azhar’s ladylove uploaded a birthday carousel filled with fun, love and laughter.
In the photos, Merub was a sight to behold all ready to blow the candles off her cake.
She looked super cute wearing a pink sweatshirt with a phrase that read, “In all honesty.”
Another photo included a pretty shot of Merub hugging her mommy and setting major mother-daughter goals.
The carousel was unstoppable, including a few more clicks with her dear family members and friends.
Alongside the birthday dump, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress penned a birthday note, “my mom threw me the cutest birthday surprise.”
“ps my friends surprised me by wearing sweatshirts with a phrase i use a lot. pps happy birthday @zawairali i love u,” the post further read.
Asim Azhar was nowhere to be seen in the carousel as he is busy exploring the streets of Toronto and cheering crowds.
Prior to Merub's 23rd birthday celebrations, the Habibi crooner flaunted his hush-hush romance by presenting her a rose.
To note, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali got engaged back in 2022.