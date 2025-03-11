Ayeza Khan hilariously reacts to ‘Farshi shalwar’ taking over fashion

Trending

  by Web Desk
  • March 11, 2025
Ayeza Khan has a hilarious reaction to the Farshi shalwar craze.

In a new Instagram post shared on Tuesday, March 11, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress posted a carousel of photos from her recent photoshoot as she quipped about the latest trend.

“Today, 7:00am in the morning, I received a message from my cousin asking, “What is this Farshi shalwar everyone is obsessed with? It seems like the whole world is into Farshi these days! ( aisa ha kia?),” Ayeza hilariously penned in the caption.

She continued, “Andddd here I am already over it, because this is the 77th Farshi shalwar I’m wearing this season! But honestly, I still can’t get enough of it…”

The Mein actress also dropped a question for fans in the caption, writing, “I think, this Eid is all about the Farshi shalwar what do you guys think?”

In the snaps, Ayeza Khan rocked a brown kameez with matching shalwar as she posed for the camera. The mother-of-two accessorized her looked by wearing green bangles and gold earrings.

“P.S. (@anilamurtaza , thank you for setting the Farshi shalwar trend last Eid! Haha). P.s ( Please ignore that my Farshi shalwar is not touching the Farsh, sabse ziada farsh pr giri hn Mei iski wajha se is season),” the actress concluded.

Ayeza Khan will next be seen in Geo Entertainment’s TV series, Humraaz, in which she will play the character of Sarah Ahmed.

